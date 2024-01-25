Lalu Prasad Yadav meets his party’s lieutenants in Patna

Patna: A few hours after Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar called for a high level meeting at his residence on Thursday, his alliance partner and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also called for a meeting at Rabri Devi’s residence on 10 Circular Road in the evening.

During the meeting, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s trusted leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav, Bhola Yadav, Shakti Singh Yadav, Munni Rajak and others were present.

This meeting holds great significance keeping in view the current political situation where Nitish Kumar might break the alliance and go with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

After the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav came out from Rabri Devi’s residence but left without interacting with media persons.

Munni Rajak, the RJD MLC said, “We came here to meet our mentor Lalu Prasad Yadav. He is our father. We have our party and hence meetings take place. The Mahagathbandhan government of the state is secure.”

“We are the workers of the party and came here to take guidance from our national president,” said Ranvijay, National General Secretary of the party.