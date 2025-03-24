Lalu Prasad Yadav prioritising his family over people of state: Prashant Kishor

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor slammed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of prioritising his family's political ambitions over the welfare of 13 crore people of the state.

During his one-day visit to Begusarai on Monday as part of the Jan Suraaj Udghosh Yatra, Kishor criticised Lalu Yadav's statement about making Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Talking to media personnel in Begusarai, Kishor said: "In Lalu Prasad’s eyes, there is only one 'Lal' (son) in Bihar — Tejashwi Yadav. He is not concerned about the 13 crore people of Bihar. Lalu Prasad cannot think beyond his family. How will he ever see who else is there in Bihar?"

Kishor accused Lalu Prasad of family-centric politics and neglecting the broader needs of the state.

Prashant Kishor also took aim at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar and his “migration stop yatra”, claiming it is inspired by the success of Jan Suraaj.

“It is due to the power of Jan Suraaj that leaders of other political parties are now going to the ground and communicating with the public. They know if they don’t work, people will reject them," Kishor said.

He further questioned the Congress party's stance on Bihari pride, asking why leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Kanhaiya Kumar remain silent on controversial statements by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who allegedly claimed ‘Biharis are born to be labourers’.

"Rahul Gandhi should respond. Their leaders abuse Biharis outside Bihar and then come here to seek votes. How is this acceptable?" he added.

Kishor also criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's domicile policy, accusing him of sacrificing Bihar's youth employment opportunities for personal political gain.

"Nitish Kumar is so obsessed with becoming the Prime Minister that he sold the future of Bihar's children to other states. He believes giving jobs to outsiders will boost his image, but this is an injustice to Bihar's youth," Kishor alleged.

He also accused Tejashwi Yadav and the Congress of ignoring Bihar's unemployment crisis, stating that they remained silent during critical periods such as the BPSC paper leak and the introduction of the domicile policy.

Kishor reiterated Jan Suraaj's demand that 75 per cent of jobs in Bihar should be reserved for the state's youth.

"I even fasted unto death for issues like the BPSC paper leak and the domicile policy. Bihar's youth need jobs, and Jan Suraaj is fighting for them," he said.

He also blamed the Mahagathbandhan government for failing to prioritise the youth, especially during Tejashwi Yadav’s tenure as Deputy Chief Minister.