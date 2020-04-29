 Top
Lalu Yadav's doctor quarantined

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav on Tuesday said that his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav is at risk of getting the COVID-19 infection and special care should be taken of him

Patna: RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav on Tuesday said that his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav is at risk of getting the COVID-19 infection and special care should be taken of him.

"It's really worrisome to know about the doctors treating my dad may hv got infected to #COVID. I join 12 crore Biharis to echo their concerns.

At 72 with multiple life threatening chronic diseases, He is most vulnerable to #Corona & hence shd be taken care with utmost precaution," Tejaswi Yadav tweeted.

This comes after a patient, who was under the same unit treating RJD leader Lalu Yadav, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

