Just In
Landslide Blocks National Highway 275 Near Puttur
Another landslide reported from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district. It occurred on Puttur By-Pass Road, also known as Buntwal Mysuru Road and National Highway 275.
Puttur (Dakshina Kannada district) : Another landslide reported from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district. It occurred on Puttur By-Pass Road, also known as Buntwal Mysuru Road and National Highway 275. The incident took place at 3 am on Friday, prompting authorities to divert traffic through Puttur town.
Residents reported that vehicles travelling between Mysuru and Mangaluru were rerouted through Puttur due to the landslide. Fortunately, there were no reports of anyone or any vehicles being trapped under the debris.
To manage the situation, barricades have been set up at both ends of the landslide site, directing traffic within Puttur city. The city police are actively regulating traffic flow.
The Public Works Department (PWD) swiftly dispatched excavation machinery and work crews to clear the rubble. As of 8 am, efforts to restore normal traffic conditions are underway.