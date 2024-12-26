Largest Jain museum mirrors Indian value system

Parwadi Village (Pune District) - Maharashtra: The Abhay Prabhavana Museum and Knowledge Centre hailed as one of the largest “Museums of Ideas” dedicated to Jain philosophy and Indian heritage is more than just a museum.

It reflects a celebration of India’s ancient wisdom that acts as a torchbearer for the Indian value system through the lens of Jainism. It invites everyone to explore the ethical foundations that have shaped Indian civilization.

Supported by a blend of technology, art, and scholarship, it aspires to serve as a contemporary custodian of timeless traditions, bridging India’s past with future aspirations. Barely a month since its inauguration, the Abhay Prabhavana Museum has emerged as a profound cultural and spiritual landmark. Spearheaded by Abhay Firodia, Chairman of the Amar Prerana Trust, the museum has, since captivated visitors with its innovative approach to preserving and promoting India’s timeless values.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the Museum, Abhay Firodia told Hans India, “Abhay Prabhavana stands as a tribute to the profound values of the Shraman and Jain tradition, which form the core of India’s ethical and cultural ethos, since millennia.

This Museum reflects the principles of Education, Enterprise and Ethics— not just as concepts, but as the real societal values that guide individuals toward a balanced and purposeful life. “Our hope is that this centre will inspire people to explore and connect with the ten ideals of Indian civilization, expressed through Jainism,” he added.

Nestled along the picturesque banks of the Indrayani River, the Abhay Prabhavana Museum spans an impressive 3.5 lakh square feet of meticulously curated, air-conditioned space. Designed to immerse visitors in the profound teachings of Jainism and the timeless values of Indian heritage, the museum provides a deeply enriching and transformative experience.

Within its serene expanse of 50 acres, visitors will explore 30 exquisitely designed galleries that showcase unique artefacts and carefully curated installations, illustrating Jain values that emphasise security, safety, productivity, and prosperity at a societal level, while promoting compassion, open-mindedness, ethical living at a personal level.

A marvel of modern technology and creativity, the museum incorporates state-of-the-art audio-visuals, animations, virtual reality, and immersive experiences to present complex spiritual and philosophical concepts in a contemporary, accessible manner.

More than 350 bespoke artworks, sculptures, and grand replicas breathe life into these teachings. The museum also boasts a stunning technological infrastructure, featuring 35 projectors, 675 audio speakers, 230 LED TVs/kiosks, 8000 lighting fixtures, and an HVAC system with a load of 650 tons spanning over 5 kilometres of ducting. With an electrical demand load of approximately 2 MVA, the museum seamlessly blends innovation with cultural preservation, offering a sensory and intellectual journey unlike any other.

Set in the historic lands of Pune, near the ancient 2200-year-old Pale Jain caves, the Abhay Prabhavana Museum is poised to become a global cultural landmark, welcoming over 2,000 visitors daily.

It is a place of reflection and inspiration; it invites individuals of all ages and backgrounds to experience the timeless wisdom and universal values that Jainism offers. This museum marks Pune as a centre of cultural exploration, strengthening its place in the global landscape as a beacon of spiritual and ethical learning.

The Abhay Prabhavana Museum is a culmination of this vision—a platform to honour India’s enduring traditions and inspire future generations to embrace values that foster harmony, compassion, and purpose in their lives.