Lawyer Accuses West Bengal Government Of Orchestrating Kolkata Hospital Attack

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, the legal representative for the parents of the trainee doctor tragically raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has leveled serious accusations against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. In a recent interview with India Today TV, Bhattacharya claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the recent mob attack on the hospital.

The lawyer alleges that TMC planted provocateurs among genuine protesters, who then vandalized the hospital to intimidate demonstrators and potentially destroy evidence. This claim contradicts Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stance, who blamed opposition parties for the incident. Adding to the controversy, reports suggest that some of the 37 individuals arrested for the vandalism may have TMC affiliations.

Bhattacharya heavily criticized the Kolkata Police's handling of the case, citing their investigation methods as a primary reason for the Calcutta High Court's decision to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He pointed out inconsistencies in the initial reports of the victim's death and questioned the absence of medical professionals' input at the crime scene.

The lawyer also raised concerns about an alleged attempt to hastily cremate the victim's body, potentially destroying crucial evidence. He credits the intervention of student leaders for preventing this and ensuring a proper investigation.

These allegations have intensified the already heated political atmosphere surrounding the case, raising questions about the integrity of the initial investigation and the potential involvement of political actors in the aftermath of the tragedy.