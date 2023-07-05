Lawyer Clash Leads To Gunfire At Delhi's Tis Hazari Court: Investigation Underway

According to the police, an argument among lawyers at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court premises escalated to the point where gunshots were fired. The incident occurred at approximately 1.35 pm within the court premises, which falls under the jurisdiction of Subzi Mandi Police Station. Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North, revealed that two distinct groups of lawyers, including office bearers from Tis Hazari Court, allegedly resorted to shooting in the air during the heated dispute.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the firing incident. Kalsi emphasized that the situation has now returned to normal, and authorities are taking appropriate legal action in response to the incident.

Kalsi in a statement explained that around 1.35 pm on Wednesday, a firing incident took place in Tis Hazari court. Upon arrival at the scene, the police discovered that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly discharged their firearms into the air. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Furthermore, a video circulating online is claimed to capture the incident, showing an individual dressed as a lawyer firing a pistol-like weapon into the air, accompanied by others dressed similarly who seemed to be throwing stones.

#WATCH | An incident of firing was reported at Tis Hazari Court premises in Delhi this afternoon. No injuries were reported. Police say that this happened after an argument among lawyers. (Note: Abusive language) (Video Source: A lawyer) pic.twitter.com/AkRYOoyQPe — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

At present, the police have not been able to immediately authenticate the video clip. Additionally, KK Manan, Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, denounced the incident and assured a thorough investigation into the matter to determine the facts and take appropriate action.