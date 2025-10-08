Laxmi Puja begins in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The famous Laxmi Puja began in Dhenkanal on Monday with traditional fervour and enthusiasm. Goddess Laxmi descended on 41 puja pandals from Korian chowk to College bypass. Vendors from Odisha and other States have started opening their stalls in different parts of the city on the occasion of the puja.

This year, Kanchan Bazaar puja mandap is celebrating its platinum jubilee by showcasing culture-based theme. It will organise musical nights from October 7 to 14. Theme-based and mythology-based puja pandals are set to captivate pandal hoppers during the Laxmi Puja. The pandals will be decked up in sparkling lights attractinghuge crowds.

As per tradition, Meena Bazaar mandap started the puja first at 8.30 pm. Goddess Laxmi was decorated with gold ornaments and looked dazzling in this mandap. Ganesh Bazaar, Kaibalya Bazaar and Laxmi Bazaar puja mandaps have decorated the idols of the goddess with silver.

Police have deployed 18 platoons of force for the smooth conduct of puja. Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar held a meeting with senior police officials to review security arrangements for the festival.