Leadership Crisis Deepens In PMK As Father-Son Dispute Goes Public

The internal power struggle within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has escalated into a public dispute with Anbumani Ramadoss challenging his father S Ramadoss's recent move to reclaim the party presidency. In a letter addressed to party workers, Anbumani affirmed that he was legitimately elected as party president in May 2022, with formal recognition from the Election Commission of India.

This response follows S Ramadoss's unexpected announcement days earlier from his Thailapuram residence in Villupuram district, where he declared he would resume the role of party president while relegating his son to the position of working president. "As the founder of the party, I have decided to assume the role of the President of Pattali Makkal Katchi as well. Anbumani, who has worked for the party, will be the working president," the elder Ramadoss told reporters.

Defending his position, Anbumani wrote to party members: "Pattali Makkal Katchi was founded by a community protector Ayya on 16th July, 1989 at Seerani Arena to provide social justice and political power to our voiceless people. As per the rules created then, only the General Council can choose the Party leader. According to it, I was elected as the Party President on 28th May, 2022 in the General Council Meet that was held in Chennai. Election Commission of India has recognised it as well."

The rift between father and son first became apparent during a December 2024 council meeting in Puducherry. Sources indicate that S Ramadoss has grown increasingly concerned about the party's alignment with the BJP under Anbumani's leadership. The founder reportedly prefers returning to the party's traditional focus on Vanniyar community interests and exploring alliances with regional Dravidian parties instead.

Founded in 1989 to represent the politically significant Vanniyar community in northern and central Tamil Nadu, the PMK maintains approximately five percent of the state's vote share despite declining electoral performance in recent years. The party has historically formed alliances with both major Dravidian parties—DMK and AIADMK—at different times.

While Anbumani's leadership claim carries the legal weight of Election Commission recognition, the founder's intervention has created an unprecedented public conflict that could significantly impact the party's direction and alliance strategy ahead of upcoming elections.