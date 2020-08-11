Legendary Urdu Poet RahatIndori Dies Of Coronavirus In Indore

There seems no partiality for the Coronavirus as it is affecting all the section of people irrespective of their status. In this backdrop, poet RahatIndori tested positive for Coronavirus and got admitted in Aurobindo hospital, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Indori was reportedly admitted to the Shiri Aurobindo hospital on Monday night after undergoing a preliminary treatment at a private hospital where his condition was said to be critical. However, according to the COO of Shri Aurobindo Hospital Rajeev Singh, he was pronounced dead between 4.15 pm to 4.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences said that Indori had various other ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart ailments. He also had a heart attack. His family members were informed about his demise.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also tweeted about Rahatji's sudden demise and poured his condolences…

...राह के पत्थर से बढ़ कर कुछ नहीं हैं मंज़िलें

रास्ते आवाज़ देते हैं सफ़र जारी रखो

एक ही नदी के हैं ये दो किनारे दोस्तों

दोस्ताना ज़िंदगी से मौत से यारी रखो



राहत जी आप यूँ हमें छोड़ कर जाएंगे, सोचा न था। आप जिस दुनिया में भी हों, महफूज़ रहें, सफर जारी रहे। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 11, 2020

He wrote, "...राहकेपत्थरसेबढ़करकुछनहींहैंमंज़िलें



रास्तेआवाज़देतेहैंसफ़रजारीरखो

एकहीनदीकेहैंयेदोकिनारेदोस्तों

दोस्तानाज़िंदगीसेमौतसेयारीरखो

राहतजीआपयूँहमेंछोड़करजाएंगे, सोचानथा।आपजिसदुनियामेंभीहों, महफूज़रहें, सफरजारीरहे".

अपनी शायरी से लाखों-करोड़ों दिलों पर राज करने वाले मशहूर शायर, हरदिल अज़ीज़ श्री राहत इंदौरी का निधन मध्यप्रदेश और देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें और उनके परिजनों और चाहने वालों को इस अपार दुःख को सहने की शक्ति दें। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 11, 2020

He wrote, "अपनीशायरीसेलाखों-करोड़ोंदिलोंपरराजकरनेवालेमशहूरशायर, हरदिलअज़ीज़श्रीराहतइंदौरीकानिधनमध्यप्रदेशऔरदेशकेलिएअपूरणीयक्षतिहै।मैंईश्वरसेप्रार्थनाकरताहूँकिउनकीआत्माकोशांतिदेंऔरउनकेपरिजनोंऔरचाहनेवालोंकोइसअपारदुःखकोसहनेकीशक्तिदें".



His fans were in shock after learning about him being infected and admitted to the hospital. Indori penned many poems and was a well-known Urdu poet.'Bulati Hai Magar JaaneKaNahi….' is his recent poem became the inspiration for many meme makers amid the pandemic and social distancing.

Indori was 70-year-old poet was born on January 1, 1950, in Indore graduated from IslamiaKarimia College, Indore. He also did his Ph.D. in Urdu Literature from the Bhoj University of Madhya Pradesh.

RahatIndori was a well-known figure who had penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs. He had written the songs for the movies 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', 'Murder' and others.