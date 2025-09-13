Legislative debate is the water that sustains tree of democracy: Speaker

New Delhi: “Legislative debate is the water that sustains the tree of democracy,” said Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta while addressing the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference. The conference was held on the theme “Dialogue and Discussion in Legislative Institutions: The Foundation of Public Trust, the Medium of Fulfilling People’s Aspirations.” Explaining the metaphor, Gupta said that just as water nourishes a tree to grow and bear fruit, constructive debates strengthen parliamentary democracy and help fulfill public aspirations. He stressed that the responsibility of elected representatives does not end with elections, which are only the first step in democracy. The real measure of success, he noted, lies in the quality of discussions that take place in the legislature afterward.

He emphasized that assemblies are not arenas of power but platforms for serious dialogue where diverse ideas converge for the larger good. True debate, he said, can only happen when every view is heard with attention. Disruptions, walkouts, and noisy protests waste the House’s time, lower its dignity, and deprive citizens of representation. According to him, the best speakers are those who put forth calm, dignified, and well-reasoned arguments that compel the entire House to listen.

Highlighting practices in the Delhi Assembly, Gupta pointed out that both ruling and opposition members are given ample opportunities to participate. Question Hour, Special Mentions under Rule 280, and short-duration discussions are encouraged, while Bills are debated extensively. He recalled how a crucial education Bill in the last session was discussed for more than five hours, with proceedings running late into the night — a reflection of the seriousness given to legislative work.

Gupta stressed that maintaining discipline and decorum is a collective responsibility of all members. Constructive and dignified dialogue, he said, strengthens public trust, ensures government accountability, highlights achievements, exposes shortcomings, and brings forward valuable solutions. Without such healthy debates, he warned, legislatures risk becoming mechanical bodies. He also expressed concern over poor attendance, lack of quorum, and frequent walkouts, noting that these practices weaken the institution. He urged political parties to maintain cordiality beyond the House as well, since hostility outside often casts a shadow within.

Concluding his address, Gupta called on legislators to rise above partisan politics, preserve the dignity of the House, and work collectively to uphold the sanctity and relevance of democratic institutions.