LeT, JeM plan to attack Ayodhya Mandir: Intel

New Delhi: Pakistan-based terror groups are planning a major attack on Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, according to top intelligence sources.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and/or Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are planning the attack for major optics. They plan to bring ammunition and suicide bombers from Nepal, the sources said.

The Ram temple, before it gets ready by 2024, is a major target, the sources said, adding that the attempt is to foment Hindu-Muslim communal violence. Meanwhile, the Indian forces have successfully handled the infiltration attempts by the Pakistan army. Their tunnels have been identified and narcotics front is also under major control, the sources added.

Also, Pakistan-based non-state actors are sitting in millions and Taliban is not giving them support in any way, said the sources.

The sources said that the ISI relevance is completely based on optics in India in any case. As Ayodhya temple is big for Hindus and BJP government, they feel any attack on the temple will make them relevant again, said the sources.