Let us not forget sacrifices, keep the country together

Udupi: State minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has called for reliving the sacrifices made by freedom fighters of the country by following their ideals. She highlighted the profound sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters, whose struggles and unwavering love for the nation paved the way for the country’s independence as she unfurled the national tricolour at Udupi’s Mahatma Gandhi stadium in Udupi on Thursday.

“Freedom was not easily attained,” the minister remarked, “Our freedom fighters spent the prime years of their lives in prison, fought tirelessly for their rights,

and made the ultimate sacrifice. It is because of them that we enjoy the freedom we have today. On this day, we must respectfully remember these warriors.”

Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, Hebbalkar pointed out that the principles of Satyagraha, which once inspired the volunteers in Udupi, continue to resonate today.

She also reminded the audience of the often-overlooked local leaders whose dedication and patriotism were instrumental in achieving India’s independence.

Minister Hebbalkar stressed the importance of unity and cooperation in building a modern India. She urged the youth to embrace new technologies and advances in science, which she believes are vital to securing the nation’s future.

The minister also underscored the growing responsibility to protect the environment, noting the recent rains in the state as a reminder of nature’s fragility. She called for concerted efforts to safeguard the environment, linking it directly to the nation’s prosperity.

“In building a prosperous India,” she concluded, “the government has introduced various schemes aimed at the welfare of all sections of society, with particular focus on supporting the weaker sections. On this Independence Day, let us pledge to protect our freedom and continue on the path of patriotism.”

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K Vidyakumari, District Superintendent of Police Dr. K Arun, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prateek Boyal, Coastal Security Police Superintendent Mithun H N, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mamata Devi, Assistant Director of the Sports Department Roshan Shetty, and local leaders such as Uday Kumar

Shetty and Udupi District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor also participated.