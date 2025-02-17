Let us unite our efforts to elevate Hindi, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur : Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday emphasised the collective responsibility of promoting Hindi, describing it as an essential medium of expression and a symbol of India’s cultural heritage and national unity. He also called upon all to unite efforts to further elevate the popular language.

Speaking at the Joint Regional Official Language Conference for the Central, Western, and Northern Regions, organised by the Official Language Department of the Union Home Ministry at JECC in Jaipur's Sitapura, the Chief Minister underscored the need for unwavering commitment in fostering respect, usage, and expansion of Hindi across all sectors. Highlighting the significance of Hindi in the digital age, CM Sharma stressed the necessity of integrating Hindi into digital platforms.

The conference also provided insights into the latest technological tools for Hindi usage in computing. The Chief Minister reaffirmed that Hindi is not just a language but a profound expression of India's culture, thoughts, and ideas. He noted that Rajasthan has taken significant steps to enhance the use of Hindi in administrative functions, ensuring standardized usage across government departments.

CM Sharma also praised the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai for their outstanding contributions to strengthening internal security and fostering social harmony in the country. Their efforts have bolstered national confidence in internal security while reinforcing India’s commitment to its linguistic and cultural identity, he said.

Addressing the conference as the special guest, Nityanand Rai highlighted the role of Hindi as a unifying force in India. While acknowledging the importance of all Indian languages, he advocated for strengthening Hindi as the national spoken language. “Language is the inner strength of society and the nation. Beyond being a communication tool, it embodies the soul of a country,” he said. Rai emphasised that the success of governance depends on the accessibility of welfare programmes in people’s native languages.

He urged for the bridging of the gap between official language and public language through the use of simple, inclusive Hindi, ensuring that every citizen is actively involved in the nation’s progress. Over the past decade, significant efforts have been made to enhance the reach and usability of Hindi and other Indian languages across the country. Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa noted that Hindi enjoys global recognition, being widely spoken in countries like Nepal, Suriname, Fiji, Mauritius, and Guyana.

During India’s freedom movement, Hindi played a crucial role in igniting patriotism and self-respect among citizens. MP Manju Sharma advocated for translating India’s best literary works into Hindi and vice versa to promote national unity and linguistic harmony. Sharma reinforced the idea that regional languages and Hindi are not competitors but complementary forces. She stressed the need to maximize Hindi’s reach to ensure that government welfare initiatives effectively benefit the public.

She also extended gratitude on behalf of Jaipur’s residents for hosting the conference in the city. Anshuli Arya, Secretary of the Central Official Language Department, highlighted that regional official language conferences are instrumental in implementing Hindi effectively in governance. She emphasised that the growth of Hindi and Indian languages is paving the way for a self-reliant and developed India. She further stated that the realisation of the deep connection between self-respect, culture, and language is gaining momentum across the nation. The conference served as a significant platform to discuss strategies for the promotion of Hindi in governance, technology, and daily life, reinforcing its role as a bridge to national unity and cultural pride.