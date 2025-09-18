LG inaugurates fourth Aarambh Library in Rohini

New Delhi: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, celebrated as Sewa Diwas, Lt Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the DDA’s fourth ‘Aarambh Library’ in Rohini. The initiative aims to provide safe, affordable, and well-equipped reading spaces to students across the city.

“Today is an auspicious day as the nation is celebrating Sewa Diwas on the occasion of the birthday of our visionary leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Saxena said.

“The Aarambh initiative seeks to provide students with safe, secure, and dignified spaces to pursue their dreams, especially for those who come to Delhi from across the country with aspirations of building their careers. Initiatives like Aarambh will support them in achieving their goals,” Saxena said.

“With each new library, we are not only creating study spaces but also nurturing hope and strengthening Delhi’s knowledge capital. I congratulate DDA and assure the people of Delhi, especially the younger generation, that we will continue to take such initiatives in the future as well,” he added.

According to DDA, the library cum reading room facility at G-Block, Sector-11, can accommodate over 130 students daily in three 8-hour shifts and charges a fee of Rs 1,000 per month per shift.

“Amenities include modular desks with charging points, high-speed Wi-Fi, air-conditioning, lockers, CCTV, separate washrooms, and an accessible toilet. A cafe named ‘Cafe Vardaan’ will provide light meals and snacks,” DDA said in a statement.