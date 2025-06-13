LIC Announces Relaxed Claim Rules for Air India AI 171 Crash Victims’ Families

After the tragic Air India AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, LIC of India announced special help for affected families. The crash took many lives, including passengers, crew, and people nearby.

To make claims easier, LIC will accept government records or proof of compensation instead of death certificates. This will speed up the claim process and provide quick financial support.

LIC has promised that it will process claims fast. It further mentioned that it will reach out to decacased family members. Claimants can visit their nearest LIC branch or call 022 68276827 for assistance.

This step shows LIC’s care and strong commitment to support victims’ families during tough times.