Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani Assumes Role As Vice Chief Of Army Staff

On Monday, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani assumed the role of Vice Chief of Army Staff.



Previously, Lt. General Raja served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command based in Lucknow.

Commissioned into The Garhwal Rifles in December 1985, Lt. General Raja is a graduate of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

An alumnus of the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Bracknell, UK, and the National Defence College in New Delhi, he holds a Master of Arts degree from King’s College in London and an M.Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

Throughout his distinguished career spanning over 37 years, Lt. General Raja has served in a variety of conflict zones and terrains, holding numerous command, staff, and instructional positions.

He has in-depth knowledge and a profound understanding of the operational dynamics along both the Western and Northern Borders.

For his exemplary service to the nation, Lt. General NS Raja has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal, among others.

Lt. General NS Raja Subramani assumed his new position a day after General Upendra Dwivedi became the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), succeeding General Manoj Pande. General Dwivedi, the 30th Chief of the Indian Army, previously served as the Vice Chief of Army Staff and held numerous command and staff roles, including General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022 to 2024.