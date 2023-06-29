Life in Gurugram paralysed following heavy rains

Gurugram: Life in Gurugram has been paralysed on Thursday as rains lashed since morning throwing normal life out of gear and dampening the spirit of Bakrid. According to weather office about 77 mm or rain was recorded. The rain started at around 7 a.m. and turned into a heavy downpour by 9 am.



Few hours of rain resulted in massive waterlogging and disruption of vehicular traffic. Pedestrians had to face hell. Honking of horn due to high volume of morning hour rush made people struggle to keep the vehicles moving even at snails pace.

About 3 feet of water accumulated on several city roads, as well as in the industrial areas of Sector-37, Sector-34, Khandsa and Wazirabad. Traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was severely hit due to waterlogging.

Nearly 70 per cent of the city was submerged in an average of 3 feet of water with the worst-hit areas being Signature Tower Chowk, Hanuman Chowk (Udyog Vihar), Narsinghpur (NH-48), Haldiram towards Manesar, Basai Road, Nathupur, Z Chowk near Huda City Centre Metro Station, Bilaspur Chowk, Dronacharya Metro Station, Iffco Chowk Metro Station, Galleria Market Road, Mayfield Garden Chowk, Sector-12 Chowk, Mini Secretariat, Sector-21/22 T-point, Medicity T-point, Bus Stand Road, Sanjay Gram Road, Basai Road and Sheetla Mata Road.

The rain water also entered several houses in Sector 7, Sector 4, Malibu Town, Anjna Colony, Saraswati Enclave, Sheetla Colony, Rajiv Colony, Ashok Vihar, Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok.

Gurugram residents took to social media to describe their anguish and held the local authority responsible for the mess.