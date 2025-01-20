Life Sentence for Sanjay Roy in Kolkata Doctor's Rape and Murder Case

Sanjay Roy, found guilty of raping and murdering a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The court also ordered him to pay Rs 10 lakh to the doctor's family, a fine of Rs 50,000, and instructed the state government to give Rs 17 lakh as compensation to the family.

The court mentioned that even though the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asked for the death penalty, it did not consider this case to be the "rarest of rare" situation. The judge agreed that Roy's crime was very serious, but decided to give him life imprisonment instead of the death penalty. The victim’s father, who was at the court, refused to accept the Rs 10 lakh compensation and said he only wanted justice for his daughter.

Roy, a former civic volunteer, was convicted on January 18 for his crime, which included rape and murder. Despite claiming he was framed, the court found the evidence against him strong. The CBI had argued for the death penalty, describing the case as "rarest of rare," while Roy’s lawyer countered this, suggesting that reform was possible.

The case, which had caused national outrage, was transferred to the CBI after the Calcutta High Court intervened. Roy was arrested on August 10, a day after the 31-year-old doctor’s body was discovered at the hospital. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting and strangling the doctor to death.