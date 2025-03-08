Lifestyle diseases a big health risk: PM

Silvassa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed on the need to reduce weight as he cited a report which claimed that nearly 44 crore people in India may be obese by 2050. Calling obesity the root cause of many diseases, Modi urged people to fight the chronic health condition characterized by excessive body fat by doing regular physical exercises and reducing edible oil consumption by 10 per cent.

He was addressing a gathering at Silvassa town in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, part of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu located adjoining Gujarat. At the event, Modi inaugurated as well as performed ground-breaking ceremony for development and infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,587 crore for the Union territory.

"Diseases linked to our lifestyle are posing a huge risk to our health today. Obesity is one of them because it is the root cause of many diseases. According to a recent report, nearly 44 crore people in India may be obese by 2050. This figure is huge and it is equally scary," Modi emphasised. He said one in every three people in the country may be suffering from obesity by 2050 if the findings of the report turns out to be true. Modi warned obesity will prove dangerous for people's health and everyone must start trying to overcome this situation. "I have already made an appeal that people should reduce their edible oil consumption by 10 per cent.

I want all of you to take a pledge that you will buy 10 per cent less oil. Regular exercises and cycling will also help you in reducing obesity," Modi told the gathering. The PM informed the audience that his government is planning to open 25,000 new Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country as part of its endeavour to make medicines available at affordable prices. Middle class and poor citizens have saved nearly Rs 30,000 crore so far by purchasing medicines from these government-run subsidised medicine shops, he noted.

The PM sought the cooperation of local residents to turn the Union Territory into a developed enclave on the lines of Singapore.