Lifetime achievement: Teachers from Haryana, J&K, Delhi thank govt for 'National Teacher Awards'

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, President Droupadi Murmu felicitated 45 exceptional educators with the National Teacher Awards at a special ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. Teachers from Daman (Daman and Diu), Haryana, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday expressed their happiness, calling the award a “lifetime achievement”, and extended their gratitude to the government for recognising their dedication and hard work.

IANS spoke with several awardees who shared their reactions.

Bhavinniben Dineshbhai Desai from Daman said, “I am thankful to the government and the Ministry of Education for this honour. I have worked hard to reduce dropout rates and ensure that students complete their education at least till Class 8. I have tried to provide every facility students deserve, including education on good and bad touch, sex education, and the use of technology. I am grateful that our efforts have been acknowledged.”

Sunita from Haryana shared, “It is a great honour for any teacher. Receiving an award from the President is truly a lifetime achievement. I am thankful to the government for recognising my efforts, especially in promoting holistic development among students.”

Kuldeep Gupta from J&K said, “This is a matter of immense pride. Receiving this award was a dream, and I’ve worked tirelessly towards it. We focus on holistic development and joyful learning, using various experimental teaching methods to engage students. I sincerely thank the government for this recognition.”

Awadesh Jha from Delhi added, “I am extremely happy to receive this award. We’ve carried out 1,650 activities in our school, including the creation of a ‘Deshbhakti’ park and a dedicated reading room. Our students are performing exceptionally well. We also secured an investment of over Rs 1 crore from Alakh Pandey, founder of Physics Wallah, for school development. I feel proud to be honoured in this way.”

President Murmu hailed the teachers for transforming the classrooms and preparing the children to become capable and upright citizens of tomorrow.

Addressing the gathering, the President spoke about the importance of education in our lives and laid special emphasis on investing in girls’ education, stating that this would be an invaluable investment in building our family, society and nation.

Notably, the awardee teachers, including 24 males and 21 females from schools in metros cities, towns, and far-flung villages, were chosen through a rigorous three-stage selection process for their innovation and impact on student learning.



