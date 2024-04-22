Ligayat Seer Dingaleshwar Swami Withdraws Lok Sabha Candidacy

Ligayat seer Dingaleshwar Swami declared on Monday his decision to retract his nomination from the Hubbali-Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Dingaleshwar Swami, serving as the pontiff of Shirahatti-Balehosur Fakir Mutt, had initially filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the seat in Karnataka, challenging Union Minister and BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi.

The seer stated that he took into account the appeals from leaders of both the BJP and the Congress, prompting his withdrawal from the electoral race. Additionally, Dingaleshwar Swami disclosed that he would reveal his political allegiance and the candidate he plans to endorse on Tuesday.

"I may opt to maintain neutrality, but I intend to finalize my decision regarding whom to extend support to in the coming days," he remarked.

Previously, the announcement of the pontiff's candidacy had elicited strong disapproval from devotees of the mutt. Expressing serious discontent, these devotees urged him to abstain from participating in the electoral process. They emphasized that if the pontiff desires to engage in politics, he should step down from his position within the mutt.