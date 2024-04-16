Lightstorm, IIT Madras to launch employment skilling initiative

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with digital infrastructure provider Lightstorm for employment enablement and skill development programme in the country.

The collaboration aims to address the skill gap among underprivileged students and support underserved youth, women, and job seekers from tier II and III cities. It will provide extensive placement assistance, including job readiness facilities, for students pursuing degrees in arts, science, and commerce.

Top performers will also get internship placements, further enhancing their professional development and employability.

"We firmly believe that every individual, regardless of their background, deserves access to quality education and opportunities for personal and professional growth. We are proud to partner with and support Lightstorm's initiative in providing underprivileged students with necessary tech skills, facilitating inclusive economic development," said Mangala Sunder Krishnan, Professor Emeritus, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras.

The 'Employment Enablement Programme through Skill Development' is a meticulously designed curriculum that aims to upskill students with essential topics that are highly practical and relevant in the current job market.

It includes networking essentials, ITIL fundamentals, ticketing tools, production support fundamentals, Linux and Windows basics, storage and backup fundamentals, middleware technologies, and soft skill training.

"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with IIT Madras. With its curriculum, placement assistance, and internships, this comprehensive educational programme will empower individuals from diverse backgrounds and foster inclusive workforce and economic growth," said Amajit Gupta, Group CEO and Managing Director, Lightstorm.