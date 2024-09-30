Listeners are real anchors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, marked the 10th anniversary of his radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, expressing his gratitude to listeners and emphasising how it has connected with the people across India and the world.

“The listeners are the real anchors of ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” said the Prime Minister, noting that the programme’s success stems from the active participation of people who contribute stories of social change and innovation.

Modi used the platform to encompass issues, starting with water conservation, noting theheavy rainfall affecting many parts of India. “We are reminded of the importance of saving water,” he said, highlighting initiatives like ‘Catch the Rain’, which encourage citizens to make every drop count.

He shared a story of the women in Jhansi, Bundelkhand, who revitalised the Ghurari River, a lifeline that had dried up, by constructing check dams using sandbags. This effort, led by women’s self-help groups, Modi noted, not only saved the river but also helped preserve water during times of scarcity. “Woman power empowers waterpower, and waterpower empowers woman power,” he said.

Modi’s address also coincided with the upcoming 10th anniversary of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ on October 2. Modi called this milestone a “real tribute” to Mahatma Gandhi and shared several stories of extraordinary citizens who have made a difference in the campaign.

He spotlighted the efforts of a 74-year-old man from Kozhikode, Kerala, who has repaired over 33,000 broken chairs, promoting the ethos of “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.”

Known as the “Triple-R Champion,” this man’s initiative has helped offices like Civil Station, Public Works Department (PWD), and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reduce waste by restoring old furniture to make it reusable.

Modi emphasised that cleanliness and waste reduction efforts should continue to be supported, urging citizens to participate in making India cleaner, greener, and more sustainable.

Modi also lit focus onto India’s cultural heritage. He announced the return of 300 ancient artifacts to India from the United States, an achievement he referred to as a testament to India’s growing respect for its history. These artifacts, which include terracotta, stone, wood, copper, and bronze items, some of which date back 4,000 years, he noted, had been illegally smuggled out of India over the years.

Modi further mentioned the ongoing efforts to revive endangered languages, focusing on the Santhali language, spoken by the Santhal community in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. He praised the work of Ramjit Tudu from Mayurbhanj, Odisha, who has developed a digital platform for Santhali literature, enabling people to read and write in their native language. Tudu’s journey began when he first encountered mobile phones but was disappointed that he couldn’t communicate in Santhali using Ol Chiki, the language’s script.

Modi also lauded the success of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. He mentioned Uttar Pradesh’s record-setting 26 crore saplings planted, Gujarat’s 15 crore saplings, and the efforts of states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, all of which, he said, have exceeded their targets.

Modi shared the story of K N Rajashekhar from Telangana, who has reportedly planted one tree every day for the past four years, undeterred even by a serious accident. “I wholeheartedly appreciate all such efforts,” Modi said, urging others to join the movement for a greener India. Modi also spoke about Subashree, a teacher from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, who has created a herbal garden with over 500 species of medicinal plants. Modi then turned to the evolving nature of work and noted the rise of new sectors like gaming, animation, film making, and digital content creation.