Lockdown: PM Modi Changes Twitter Profile, Sends Message On Safety

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed the profile picture of his Twitter handle shortly after he addressed the nation in his televised speech in which he announced the extension of the lockdown during Coronavirus pandemic till May 3. In his changed profile picture PM Modi is seen wearing a traditional gamcha or scarf, to cover his mouth and nose. The photograph was taken from the opening shot of his televised address this morning.

The underlying message of the Prime Minister's changed profile picture on Twitter, is to increase awareness with regard to covering faces with masks and to look for easy to use, home-made solutions.

During his address to the nation at 10 am this morning, the Prime Minister used the traditional scarf or gamcha initially, and greeted the nation with the customary Indian greeting of Namaste with his mouth and nose covered. PM Modi later took off the scarf as he began to address the nation.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country climbed to over 10,000 with 339 deaths. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with 2334 cases and 160 deaths. The state has reported recoveries of 217 patients. Delhi is the second worst affected state in the country with 1510 cases and 28 deaths. 30 patients are said to have recovered in the national capital. Tamil Nadu is the third most badly hit state in the country with 1173 Coronavirus positive cases and 11 deaths. 58 cases of recovered patients have been reported from the southern state.