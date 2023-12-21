Lok Sabha passes 3 Criminal Law Bills in absence of 97 MPs

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill in the absence of 97 Opposition MPs who are under suspension. The Bills aim to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.

The three Bills to reform criminal laws were first introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11 during the monsoon session of Parliament as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023.



They were subsequently referred to a department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs headed by Brij Lal for further examination which submitted its reports on November 10. Pertinently, instead of amending the Bills as per the committee's suggestions, the Central government on August 11 chose to withdraw the Bills. In a statement, it was mentioned that the Bills will be reintroduced after making changes recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee. The following day, the government reintroduced the latest iteration of the Bills.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah insisted that the Bills were withdrawn and reintroduced to save effort that would have gone towards passing separate amendments. The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita now comprises 358 sections. The first version of this Bill had 356 sections with 175 sourced from the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with alterations, and by which 22 Sections were proposed to be repealed, and 8 new Sections introduced.



Notably, although the offence of 'sedition', which was kept in abeyance by the Supreme Court, has not been retained, a very similar provision has been added to the proposed legislation. Section 152 punishes acts 'endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.'