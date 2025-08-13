Lok Sabha passes key amendments to MMDR Act to boost mining sector

Hyderabad / New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at revitalizing India’s mining sector, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved six amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act (MMDR Act). The bill was introduced by Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy.

The Minister emphasized the transformation of the mining sector since 2014, contrasting it with the opaque practices of earlier regimes. “Before 2014, mine allocations were done through slips of paper. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership, we introduced reforms to ensure complete transparency, with all allocations now conducted through auctions,” he stated.

The amendments are designed to support the recently approved National Critical Minerals Mission, which aims to secure essential resources for India’s growing technological and energy needs. “The demand for critical minerals is rising rapidly. These minerals are vital for renewable energy, electric mobility, and advanced technologies,” Reddy said, citing India’s current dependence on imports. To address this, the government is actively engaging with mineral-rich nations such as Zambia and Argentina to secure lithium and other strategic resources. Through the PSU KABIL, India is forging international partnerships to strengthen its supply chain.

Reddy also highlighted the role of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), introduced by Prime Minister Modi to ensure the development of mining-affected areas. “Earlier, mining leases were exploited by political families. Now, DMF is implemented under the supervision of district collectors, in coordination with MPs, MLAs, and public representatives,” he said, underscoring the government’s commitment to transparency and public welfare.

The National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) is also being leveraged to support exploration activities across the country.

Despite the bill’s developmental focus, Reddy expressed disappointment over the Opposition’s lack of support. “Some leaders continue to distrust our institutions and obstruct national progress,” he remarked, urging Parliament to unite behind reforms that benefit the economy and citizens. The passage of these amendments marks another milestone in the Modi government’s ongoing efforts to modernize India’s mining framework, reduce import dependency, and ensure equitable development in resource-rich regions, he added.