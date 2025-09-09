Lokayukta Justice Sanjay Mishra Submits 2024 Annual Report to Governor

Lucknow: Lok Ayukta of Uttar Pradesh, Justice Sanjay Mishra, presented the Annual Report for the year 2024 to the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. The report outlines the performance and initiatives of the Lok Commissioner's administration, emphasizing its role in grievance redressal, anti-corruption efforts, and public awareness.

The presentation was attended by Upalokayukta Dinesh Kumar Singh, Surendra Kumar Yadav, Dr. Reema Bansal, Secretary Tripurari Mishra, Chief Investigation Officer Rajesh Kumar, and Joint Secretary & PRO Avnish Sharma.

According to the report, the Lok Commissioner's office received 2,168 new complaints in 2024. Including 2,316 pending cases from previous years, the total caseload stood at 4,484. Of these, 2,131 complaints were resolved—1,200 at the preliminary stage and 931 after detailed investigation. As of December 31, 2024, 2,353 complaints remain pending.

In a significant outcome, 115 complainants received full relief, with financial settlements amounting to Rs 3.72 crore, including superannuation dues. Nine complainants personally expressed gratitude for the timely resolution and support provided by the Lok Commissioner’s administration.

The report also detailed the submission of 55 formal documents, comprising 31 reports, 20 recommendations, and 4 special reports. These included recommendations for disciplinary action against 4 IAS officers, 10 municipal and nagar panchayat presidents, and 93 other public servants involved in corruption and maladministration.

Justice Mishra’s administration has also prioritized public engagement and education. In 2024, the Lokayukta organization conducted an awareness camp during the Mahakumbh, informing citizens about their rights, the complaint process, and the functioning of the Lokayukta’s office. Additionally, 250 university students participated in hands-on training programs during summer and winter vacations, gaining exposure to administrative processes and public grievance mechanisms.