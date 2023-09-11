Lokayukta probe sought into sale of SC/ST land

Dhenkanal: Permission for sale of land granted to SC/ST people to other communities has come to light. According to reports, permissions were given to 85 SC/ST people in two years to sell land to general communities. This information was disclosed through an RTI filed by social worker Priyabrata Gadnayak who sought a written reply.

Priyabrata has urged the Lokayukta to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances in which the SC/ST land was sold out. He said the government has introduced several welfare schemes for the uplift of Backward Community, but people with vested interest, both inside and outside government office, are involved behind this illegal sale of land. He alleged there is a racket involved in this unfair practice.

Sources said some staffers of the Sub-Collector’s office have been transferred in the wake of widespread criticism against such practice. Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Nayak said he will conduct an inquiry if he receives a written complaint. Nayak has recently joined as Dhenkanal Sub-Collector with additional responsibility.