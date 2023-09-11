Live
- Stalin announces compensation for kin of Tirupattur accident victims
- G20 unveiled influence of India's rich tapestry on global stage: Reddy
- G20: India’s pride, neighbour’s envy
- 'Govt panel on mediation needs more time', Centre requests SC to defer Constitution Bench hearing
- Infant girl rescued from bushes in Suryapet
- Rayagada: 4 held for stealing mobile phones
- Lokayukta probe sought into sale of SC/ST land
- Berhampur NCC cadets clean Gopalpur beach
- Bandh continues voluntary in Rajamahendravaram
- House walls shine with Kapdaganda art of Dongrias in Rayagada
Just In
Lokayukta probe sought into sale of SC/ST land
Dhenkanal: Permission for sale of land granted to SC/ST people to other communities has come to light. According to reports, permissions were given...
Dhenkanal: Permission for sale of land granted to SC/ST people to other communities has come to light. According to reports, permissions were given to 85 SC/ST people in two years to sell land to general communities. This information was disclosed through an RTI filed by social worker Priyabrata Gadnayak who sought a written reply.
Priyabrata has urged the Lokayukta to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances in which the SC/ST land was sold out. He said the government has introduced several welfare schemes for the uplift of Backward Community, but people with vested interest, both inside and outside government office, are involved behind this illegal sale of land. He alleged there is a racket involved in this unfair practice.
Sources said some staffers of the Sub-Collector’s office have been transferred in the wake of widespread criticism against such practice. Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Nayak said he will conduct an inquiry if he receives a written complaint. Nayak has recently joined as Dhenkanal Sub-Collector with additional responsibility.