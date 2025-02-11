Looking forward to meeting my friend Trump, says Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday his visit to the US will be an opportunity to build upon the successes in collaboration between the two countries in President Donald Trump's first term.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit to France and the US, he said it will also help develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen India's partnership with the US, including in areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience.

Noting that it will be their first meeting since Trump's inauguration as president for a second term, he said, "We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world."

He said, "I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US." Modi will be visiting France from February 10 to February 12 before flying to the US from there on a two-day trip.

Ahead of his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in France, President Emmanuel Macron has said that the two countries have a "shared interest" focused on friendship.

Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris, hold bilateral talks with him, and address business leaders. In a video interview with India's Firstpost and French news network France24 in Paris, Macron shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI) and its global impact, India-France ties, and his views on the US.

During the interaction, the French president highlighted India's strength in technology and education, a statement said. "India is a training superpower -- one million engineers a year, more than the US and Europe combined," he was quoted as saying in the statement. "We have shared interest focused on friendship," the French president said.