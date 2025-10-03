Lost in mela, Delhi Police help reunite 5-year-old girl with family

A five-year-old girl, who went missing in a fair while playing, was reunited with her family in Delhi, police said on Friday.

The girl, who hailed from Begusarai in Bihar, lost track of her parents in the Ramlila Mela in Dwarka.

Notably, Dwarka DCP Ankit Singh had set up 'Khoya Paya' booths across Ramlilas in Dwarka District through which police officials provided assistance to help reunite missing kids with their families.

In this particular case, multiple teams comprising Chowki Incharge Sector 10 Dwarka Sub Inspector Rajat Malik, head constables Kedar Singh Gurjar, Kamlesh and Shaitan Singh were formed under Rajesh Kumar Sah - SHO, Dwarka South police station and the guidance of Kishore Kumar Rewala, ACP Dwarka, to reunite the girl with the family.

The police personnel, who found a girl lost in the mela, carried the child to comfort her so that she could provide some information about her parents.

As the child was just five, she was unable to tell about her family properly.

Undeterred by the difficulties, pictures were displayed on digital platforms and display screens in the fair areas to ensure that families could quickly contact the official concerned.

The police teams made the announcements about the missing girl with pieces of information about the child.

Hearing the announcement, the distressed family arrived, and after completing the identification process, the child was handed over to her mother.

"Seeing the family together was heartwarming! The joy of the mother knew no bounds when she saw her daughter," the police statement read.

Earlier, two kids were reunited in 'Ramleela Mela' by the police.

During the Durga Puja and Vijayadashmi celebrations, a sea of people thronged the pandals and the melas to enjoy the rides and sweetmeats.

However, a few instances of children being separated from their families in the mela were reported, after which the police helped the families in tracing their lost kids.

The 'Khoya Paya' initiative played a crucial role in reuniting lost people, particularly small children, with their families during the festivities that culminated on Thursday.