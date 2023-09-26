Lotus will bloom in Rajasthan: Modi

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tore into Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over stagnant development in the state for the past five years. Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, the BJP has started a high-octane campaign to unseat the ruling Congress, with PM Modi leading the BJP battle formation.

"The lotus will bloom in Rajasthan," he said referring to BJP's election symbol. The PM accused the Congress dispensation in Rajasthan of "being kind to terrorists" and criminals, and said the party deserved zero marks for the kind of government it ran in the state for five years. Calling upon the people to oust the party from power in the Assembly elections due later this year, he also accused the Gehlot government of wasting five important years of the state's youth and engaging in corruption and appeasement politics.

Modi brought up the Rajasthan "red diary" controversy, saying all "black deeds" are hidden in that diary. The red diary had led to dramatic scenes in the Rajasthan Assembly in July, when MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha said it could "expose" Gehlot. Gudha had alleged that the diary belonged to Dharmendra Rathore, a close aide of the Chief Minister, and contained details of pay-offs made by the Gehlot camp to MLAs, independents and others to save his government during the 2020 rebellion led by Sachin Pilot.

"All the black deeds are in the red diary, and everyone's involved in corruption and cuts. Why would anyone invest in such a state? Someone was beheaded, and the government didn't do anything. Why would anyone invest if such an atmosphere exists in the state? The Congress is giving criminals a free-hand... A government that can't protect the dignity of women should be removed," the PM said.



The Rajasthan Assembly election is scheduled later this year. The ruling Congress is in direct contest against the BJP. Both parties have been forming governments in Rajasthan in alternate terms every election since 1993.