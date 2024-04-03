Live
- Ashok Chavan faces tough test on home turf Nanded in ensuring BJP's victory
- Marrakech Open: Sumit Nagal loses in round of 16
- Odisha: Bhrugu Baxipatra, ex-MLA Prakash Behera join BJD
- IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav expected to join Mumbai Indians camp by Friday, say sources
- Sanjay Singh released from Tihar Jail, will first meet Kejriwal's wife
- Axis Bank says all regulatory nods received for proposed acquisition of shares in Max Life Insurance
- Degree NSS students who created awareness on eradicating child marriages
- BSF trooper found dead in J&K's Baramulla
- Support Akali Dal to save Punjab: Sukhbir Badal
- LS polls: EC reviews security situation in states, special focus on Manipur
Just In
LS polls: BSP announces 12 more candidates for UP
Highlights
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced 12 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced 12 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.
The BSP has named Nand Kishore Pundhir as its candidate from Ghaziabad while Bunty Upadhayay will contest the Aligarh seat on the BSP ticket.
Suresh Singh will be the BSP candidate in Mathura, Gulshan Dev Shakya will contest the Mainpuri seat and Anshay Kalra Rocky will be in the fray in the Kheri seat.
The BSP has fielded Ashok Pandey from Unnao, Rajesh Kumar from Mohanlalganj, Imran Bin Jafar from Kannauj and Shubh Narayan from Kaushambhi.
Indu Chaudhary is the BSP candidate from Lalganj, Manish Tripathi will contest the Mirzapur seat and Sarvar Malik has been named candidate for the Lucknow seat.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS