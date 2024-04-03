LS polls: BSP announces 12 more candidates for UP

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced 12 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP has named Nand Kishore Pundhir as its candidate from Ghaziabad while Bunty Upadhayay will contest the Aligarh seat on the BSP ticket.

Suresh Singh will be the BSP candidate in Mathura, Gulshan Dev Shakya will contest the Mainpuri seat and Anshay Kalra Rocky will be in the fray in the Kheri seat.

The BSP has fielded Ashok Pandey from Unnao, Rajesh Kumar from Mohanlalganj, Imran Bin Jafar from Kannauj and Shubh Narayan from Kaushambhi.

Indu Chaudhary is the BSP candidate from Lalganj, Manish Tripathi will contest the Mirzapur seat and Sarvar Malik has been named candidate for the Lucknow seat.