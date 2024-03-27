LS polls: It is nation first versus family first, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘nation first versus opposition's family first’ in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He emphasised the PM Modi administration's dedication to upholding the rule of law, prioritising national interests and adhering to zero tolerance policy for corruption, juxtaposing it with the dominance of the mafia and thriving corruption during opposition governments in the past.

In his first public address following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates, the Chief Minister engaged with intellectuals, seeking support for BJP candidates, while also presenting a comprehensive overview of numerous development schemes of the Modi government.

He contrasted the opposition parties' divisive politics based on appeasement, caste, and religion with Modi's inclusive governance, aimed at extending the benefits of welfare schemes to all, regardless of background, under the banner of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

The Chief Minister described Prime Minister Modi as a leader who embraces all 140 crore citizens as part of his extended family, urging everyone to envision a new India within the folds of Modi's family.

The Chief Minister remarked that while the bhajan 'Holi Khele Raghubira' is a familiar tune to many, it marked a historic occasion when, after 500 years, the revered Lord Ram witnessed the unique Holi celebrations from his abode in Ayodhya.

Besides, Holi celebrations in Mathura-Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Govardhan, Nandgaon, and Baldev have all grabbed headlines due to the presence of a large number of devotees, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the transformative changes witnessed over the past decade, portraying a dynamic shift towards a new India, with fortified border security alongside significant infrastructural advancements under PM Modi's leadership.

Developments span highways, railways, airports, medical colleges, universities, and various new institutions, while benefits of welfare schemes have reached the underprivileged without any discrimination.

"Prior to 2014, schemes were often tailored based on considerations for caste and religion as part of vote bank politics. However, post-2014, adherence to the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" ensures equal distribution of benefits among people without bias. Every stratum of society — be it the impoverished, entrepreneurs, women, youth, or farmers — reaps the rewards, receiving security subsidies universally," he said.

The absence of a single riot in the last seven years of the government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the guaranteed safety of women and traders and effective action against mafias and gangsters as well as significant transformation brought about in Uttar Pradesh's security landscape since 2017 are likely to play vital role in helping voters in making their choices during the LS elections in the state, he stated.