LS polls: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari files nomination from Nagpur seat

Mumbai: Union Minister and BJP nominee Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday filed his nomination from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat.

He is pitted against Congress candidate Vikas Thakre.

Gadkari reached the District Collector's office in a chariot amid a large number of party workers and members of NCP, Shiv Sena and RPI.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP MP Praful Patel and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankuke.

Wednesday was the last date for filing the nomination in Nagpur and four other states from east Vidarbha.

BJP has fielded Gadkari for the third time in Nagpur. The city, which is the second capital of Maharashtra, is the headquarters of RSS. Gadkari enjoys strong support from the top leadership of RSS and various associations affiliated with it.

Gadkari had won the Nagpur seat as he polled 66,0221 votes (53.67 per cent) against Congress nominee Nana Patole who got 44,4212 votes (37.45 per cent). In the 2014 general elections, Gadkari defeated former Congress minister Vilas Muttemwar. Gadkari had got 58,7767 votes (54.17 per cent) against 30,2919 (27.92 per cent) by Muttemwar.