L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan Advocates 90-Hour Work Week Policy

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan has stirred a fresh debate on work-life balance with his recent remarks advocating a 90-hour work week. In a widely circulated video, Subrahmanyan expressed his preference for extended working hours, even suggesting employees work on Sundays to boost productivity.

The video, shared on Reddit, features Subrahmanyan addressing employees about the company’s six-day work week policy. “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I could, I would be happier because I work on Sundays,” he said. Subrahmanyan also questioned the time employees spend at home, controversially asking, “How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working.”

Subrahmanyan’s comments come amid ongoing discussions about work-life balance, a topic reignited last year when Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy proposed a 70-hour work week for young Indians to accelerate national growth. Subrahmanyan, however, went further, advocating for a 90-hour work week and citing an anecdote about a conversation with a Chinese individual. He claimed that China’s ability to surpass the United States could be attributed to its workforce clocking 90 hours a week compared to the 50 hours worked by Americans. “If you want to be on top of the world, you have to work 90 hours a week. Get going, guys,” he added.

The remarks have drawn widespread criticism on social media. Many users condemned the statements as dismissive of employees’ personal lives and responsibilities outside work. The specific comment about staring at one’s wife attracted sharp rebukes, with critics arguing it trivialized the importance of family time and personal well-being.

The video’s viral spread has amplified comparisons between Subrahmanyan’s views and Murthy’s earlier remarks. While Murthy’s suggestion of a 70-hour work week faced significant backlash for promoting overwork, Subrahmanyan’s comments have reignited concerns about the corporate culture’s impact on mental health and work-life balance.

Reddit users and other netizens have expressed a range of reactions. Some criticized the broader corporate push for excessive work hours, questioning whether such demands are sustainable or ethical. Others highlighted the potential consequences of overwork, including burnout, decreased productivity, and strained personal relationships.