Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva takes over as GOC of White Knight Corps
Jammu: Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva has taken over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s elite White Knight Corps, a defence spokesperson said on Monday.
Sachdeva succeeds Lt Gen Sandeep Jain.
"Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva conveyed that it is an honour to take over the command of an elite formation with has a rich history in Jammu and Kashmir. He paid rich tributes to the bravehearts, veterans and families of the past for their contribution.
"He also exhorted all ranks to continue working with utmost zeal and enthusiasm, as he asked them to always remain combat-ready to thwart the nefarious designs of adversaries and inimical forces while being in complete synergy with the civil administration and paramilitary forces," an army statement said.
"The GOC also extended his warm greetings to all soldiers, their families, veterans and public on the auspicious occasion of New Year. He reiterated Indian Army’s commitment towards Awam for the upliftment and progress in all spheres."