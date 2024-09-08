Live
- Gurugram: Former MLA’s wife & son join BJP ahead of Haryana polls
- Suspected Mpox case under investigation, patient isolated: Centre
- Supreme Court to resume hearing RG Kar Medical College suo moto case on Monday
- Crucial India-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Riyadh on Monday
- Stalin appeals to Tamil diaspora to visit mother state once a year
- Varun Sandesh's 'Nindha' Takes ETV Win by Storm with 1.4 Million Streaming Minutes on Day One
- Chandrababu Inspects Prakasam Barrage Repair Works Following Flood Damage
- Massive show of strength by Jamaat backed candidate in J&K’s Kulgam
- ‘One World, Many Frames’ for Sony BBC Earth’s - Earth in Focus
- MG Windsor India's First Intelligent Crossover Utility Vehicle to launch on September 11, 2024
Just In
Lucknow building collapse: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the tragic Lucknow building collapse.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the tragic Lucknow building collapse.
Expressing his condolences, the Prime Minister termed the incident "saddening" and prayed for the recovery of those injured.
"The loss of lives due to a building mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is saddening. Prayers with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a three-storeyed building in Transport Nagar, Lucknow, housing godowns and a motor workshop, collapsed.
The death toll has now reached eight, with the recovery of three more bodies from the debris on Sunday.
Police reports indicate that the building was constructed around four years ago, and some ongoing construction work may have contributed to the collapse.
Most of the victims were working on the ground floor at the time of the incident, which occurred around 4.45 p.m.
Officials said the building had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor, and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district officials to accelerate relief efforts and ensure that those injured receive prompt medical care.
"Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the building collapse incident in Transport Nagar, Lucknow," the Chief Minister's Office wrote on X.
"The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials, SDRF, and NDRF teams to reach the site and expedite the relief work, ensuring that the injured are immediately taken to the hospital for proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," the statement added.