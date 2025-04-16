Lucknow CAT bench got its own office building under PM Modi

Lucknow: The Lucknow CAT (Central Administrative Tribunal) bench was established way back in 1987, but it got its own office building only now, after 38 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Minister in-charge of DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training), which is the administrative Ministry of CAT.

In a thoughtful move to mark the Ambedkar Jayanti commemorating the memory of the father of the Indian Constitution, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday jointly inaugurated the Lucknow CAT building in the Gomti Nagar area of the city.

The entire project at a cost of about Rs 25 crore was accomplished through Central funds by DoPT, of which the Minister in-charge is Dr Jitendra Singh.

The new CAT premises in the capital city of Lucknow mark a significant milestone for the administrative justice system. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh noted that the Tribunal had been functioning from rented premises since its inception in 1987 and that the new facility reflects the rapid progress achieved under the double-engine government model led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh.

“This inauguration is one of the many examples of how far we’ve come under this collaborative governance approach,” the Minister said.

Highlighting CAT’s mission of ensuring justice that is affordable, accessible, and efficient, Dr Jitendra Singh said the Tribunal has disposed of over 8.88 lakh cases out of nearly 9.6 lakh filed since its inception in 1985, achieving a disposal rate of about 93 per cent.

The Minister emphasised that with a filing fee of just Rs 50 and provisions allowing litigants to appear without a lawyer, CAT embodies the principle of justice at the doorstep.

The Minister also underlined the Tribunal’s consistent track record of judicial excellence, with many of its decisions upheld by High Courts and the Supreme Court.