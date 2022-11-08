Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time, How to watch live and more

The total lunar eclipse on November 8 will be the last of the next three years. After this, the next lunar eclipse will take place in March 2025. But we will continue to see partial lunar eclipses during that time. Fortunately, this lunar eclipse will also be visible in India. Here's everything you need to know about the lunar eclipse and how to view it.



What are the lunar eclipse timings?



The eclipse will start at 2:39 p.m. IST on November 8, and the total eclipse will begin at 3:46 p.m. IST, according to the Indian government's Ministry of Earth Sciences. Totality, the eclipse stage, when the Moon is entirely in Earth's shadow, will end at 5:12 p.m. IST and the partial phase of the eclipse will end at 6:19 p.m. IST.



Is this total lunar eclipse visible in India?



According to the Indian government's Ministry of Earth Sciences, the eclipse's total phase will be in progress by the time of Moonrise in the eastern parts of the country, including Kolkata and Guwahati. But for other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, the totality would have ended by the time of Moonrise. However, the partial eclipse will be visible in most other Indian cities.



How to watch the lunar eclipse livestream?

Time and Date will present a live broadcast of the Moon beginning tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. The time and time zone website's live stream will show views of the lunar eclipse, including totality while highlighting the various phases of the eclipse. You can see it below.









What is a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the sun and the Moon, blocking the sun's rays from reaching the satellite directly. As a result, the Moon completely gets overshadowed by the Earth, called a total lunar eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Types of Lunar Eclipses

There are three kinds of a lunar eclipse - Total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse.

