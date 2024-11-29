M MK Stalin Urges PM Modi To Halt Tungsten Mining In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke the recently approved tungsten mining rights in Madurai district. In a strongly worded letter, Stalin expressed concerns over the ecological, social, and cultural impact of the mining activities, urging the Union government to honor the state's objections.

Stalin noted that the Tamil Nadu government had previously opposed the auctioning of mining rights for critical minerals. Despite these objections, the Union Ministry of Mines awarded the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten Block to Hindustan Zinc Limited on November 7, 2024. The block spans multiple villages, including Arittapatti, a notified Biodiversity Heritage Site with ancient cave temples, Jain relics, and Tamil Brahmi inscriptions. Stalin warned that mining in this area could cause irreversible damage to its archaeological and ecological significance.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the disruption mining would cause to the lives and livelihoods of residents in densely populated villages. Local communities are already protesting, fearing the destruction of agriculture, water sources, and biodiversity.

Stalin reaffirmed Tamil Nadu's stance against mining in these sensitive areas and urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Mines to cancel the mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited. He also demanded that no future mining bids be floated without prior consent from the state government.

Opposition to the project has gained momentum, with Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram, CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran joining the protests. They emphasized the need to protect Arittapatti’s unique biodiversity and heritage, warning of catastrophic environmental and social consequences.

Local residents continue to stage protests, calling for the preservation of their ecosystem and way of life.