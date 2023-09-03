Magistrate office furniture seized over non-payment of compensation

Mandya: In a significant development, furniture of Sub-Divisional magistrate’s (SDM) office and Pandavapura municipal office and a vehicle were confiscated under court orders, further escalating a long-standing dispute involving land compensation for farmers who contributed their land for drainage works in the Pandavapur municipality.

According to the directive issued by the Pandavapur Additional Civil Court, the seizure was carried out on Friday in the presence of court officials Narayana Gowda, Siddaraj, Triveni, Anand, , and advocate Dharmapura, Lokesh .

The action targeted the Pandavpur sub-divisional office, where 13 computers were seized, along with a Bolero vehicle assigned to the officer, and various office equipment. Subsequently, the court executed another confiscation operation at the Pandavpur municipality, where six computers and over 30 assorted chairs were removed from the premises and loaded onto a court vehicle.

The roots of this dispute trace back to 2009 when approximately 30 guntas of agricultural land, belonging to farmer Satyanarayan, a resident of Pandavapur, were acquired by the sub-divisional officer and municipal administration for the construction of a sewage filter station. However, the promised land compensation was never provided to the affected farmer.

In response to this non-compensation issue, farmer Satyanarayan filed a case in court, seeking rightful compensation for his land. As the government failed to provide the due compensation, the court issued orders for the seizure of equipment from the Sub-Divisional Officer’s office and the municipal office.



