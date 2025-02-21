Maha Kumbh 2025 set to exceed 65 cr mark

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Maha Kumbh-2025 is on track to surpass the 65 crore mark in total pilgrims. Official sources report that around one crore people have continued to take sacred dips at the Triveni Sangam even after the auspicious occasion of Magha Purnima has passed.

Historically, the number of pilgrims tends to decrease after Magha Purnima, which is considered a significant time for completing the holy bath at the Kumbh. However, this year, the influx of pilgrims has not waned. As of 8 PM on February 20, the total number of pilgrims who have completed their sacred baths stood at 58.03 crore. The number of attendees is expected to surge again on Maha Shivaratri, which falls on February 26.

If the current trend continues, it is likely that the total number of pilgrims taking a sacred bath at Triveni Sangam will exceed 65 crore. In preparation for the anticipated influx, efforts are underway to manage the large crowd on Shivaratri. In addition to the arriving pilgrims, local processions are also traditionally held in the city to celebrate the occasion.