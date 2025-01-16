Maha leads start up revolution in the country: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the state is not only participating in India's startup revolution but is also leading it.

“There are 26,000 startups in the state. The state government has circulated a draft start-up policy seeking suggestions from the entrepreneurs. We are implementing a campaign in which women will be in all positions in startups. Maharashtra is the first state in the country to have the highest number of women directors. Maharashtra is among the top seven states in startups,” the Chief Minister said during his address at the National Startup Day program organised by the State Innovation Society under the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Nearly 1000 startups from various sectors including technology, agriculture, service sector, pharmaceuticals, and tourism from across Maharashtra and across the country attended the event.

Fadnavis said that Maharashtra will be developed by empowering the innovations of new entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs. When startups were started in the country, there were 471 startups, today there are 1.57 lakh in the country.

“SIDBI (Small Industrial Development Bank of India) has made a provision of Rs 200 crore for start-ups. Each revenue division will be provided with a provision of Rs 30 crore. An innovation city will be established in the state,” he announced.

The Chief Minister said that entrepreneurs, visionary investors, policymakers, incubators, and universities are the pioneers of change in the industry sector.

“Due to Ease of Doing Business, there is transparency which helps in the commencement of operation by industries in a short time. Maharashtra is the favoured investment destination and ranks top among other states,” he said.

He added that the government will further increase transparency in promoting more industries without human intervention.

“Mumbai and Pune have a conducive environment for starting industries. Mumbai is at the forefront of funding, while Pune is a hub of technology and innovation. Our Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are contributing greatly to the development of Maharashtra. Cities like Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Kolhapur are encouraging startups and creating an ecosystem,” said Fadnavis.

He added that the universities and incubators are institutions that strengthen Maharashtra's innovative startups, adding that the participation of young people with innovative ideas from rural areas will be increased in the industry, and incubators that provide services such as guidance, networking, legal support to entrepreneurs will be supported to start startups.

“Government and private universities are institutions that strengthen future startups. Universities and incubators will make them job creators, not job seekers. AI will empower startups and become a centre of excellence. AI is the future of technology. AI technology will be a major contributor to startups. This will not only create opportunities for industrial development but also employment opportunities,” said Fadnavis.

He appealed to the entrepreneurs to work with the state government to bring the state to the forefront of startups.

In his speech, the Skill Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha observed that Maharashtra will become the startup capital.



