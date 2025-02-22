Mahakumbh 2025 an exhilarating, divine experience: NSE CEO

New Delhi: Mahakumbh 2025 has been an exhilarating and divine experience, said Ashishkumar Chauhan, National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO, on Saturday.

Chauhan took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, and Yamuna, and the mythological Saraswati rivers, today.

“It was an exhilarating, divine experience. The holy dip was made possible only with the blessings of Lord Shiva,” Chauhan told IANS.

He also lauded the arrangements made to facilitate the large gathering at the ongoing Mahakumbh, being held in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. “Kudos to the Mahakumbh management teams as the whole journey till Triveni Sangam was seamless,” he said.

The NSE MD and CEO also shared his spiritual experience of taking the sacred dip on social media platform X.

“Today, I had the most exhilarating and divine experience at #KumbhMela in #Prayagraj – the world’s largest human gathering! Took a sacred dip in the holy Sangam, joining millions in this fulfilling pilgrimage. An ocean of faith, devotion, and spirituality!”

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13 will culminate on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivratri. According to data from UP government’s Information Department, more than 55 crore devotees have taken the holy dip at the Mahakumbh. Saturday marks the 41st day of the Maha Kumbh, with only four days remaining before the grand spiritual fair concludes.

To add a vibrant cultural touch to the grand spiritual gathering, the Uttar Pradesh Department of Culture has also organised the 10th edition of the International Dance and Music Festival at the Mahakumbh.

The two-day festival, set to commence on Saturday, will be held in collaboration with the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR). The event will showcase performances by 127 artists, including 107 international performers and seven Indian artists, representing 30 countries.