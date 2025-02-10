Live
Just In
Mahakumbh connects with unbroken faith of Sanatan tradition: Sikkim CM Tamang
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said Mahakumbh is a unique opportunity to connect with the unbroken faith of Sanatan traditions and the spiritual consciousness of India.
Mahakumbh Nagar: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said Mahakumbh is a unique opportunity to connect with the unbroken faith of Sanatan traditions and the spiritual consciousness of India. The presence of saints, Kalpvasis and innumerable devotees on the Triveni Sangam has made this atmosphere even more divine.
Prem Singh Tamang thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the historic occasion, and said that Mahakumbh is a symbol of the glory of Sanatan culture and its divinity is providing spiritual energy to devotees from all over the world. He appreciated the excellent arrangements made by the Prayagraj administration and expressed special thanks to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and other officials.