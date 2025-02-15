Mahakumbhnagar eyes world record in cleanliness

Prayagraj: In a bid to establish a new world record in cleanliness, 15,000 sanitation workers will simultaneously conduct a synchronised cleanliness drive across the entire fair area in Mahakumbhnagar, covering all ghats. As a preparatory trial run on Friday, 300 sanitation workers participated in a cleanliness drive at three different ghats. The initiative took place at Ram Ghat in Sector 4, Bhardwaj Ghat in Sector 7, and Gangeshwar Ghat in Sector 9. Professors from MNIT and environmentalists were present as witnesses, and the entire process was videographed for documentation.

Following a review and verification of the footage, the Guinness Book of World Records is expected to officially announce the record. Beyond the achievement, this initiative also promotes awareness about the urgent need for river and environmental conservation. Teerthraj Prayagraj is currently hosting the grand Maha Kumbh 2025, a spiritual and cultural spectacle that showcases India’s rich heritage while setting historical world records.

One such milestone was reached when over 50 crore devotees bathed at the Sangam. In alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the government has launched a massive public awareness campaign focused on river cleaning. As a result of these efforts, millions of devotees are now bathing in the purified holy waters of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and the invisible Maa Saraswati. Officials have expressed confidence that this success will gain international recognition as a world record. Akanksha Rana, Special Executive Officer (OSD) of the Mela Authority, stated that under the Chief Minister’s directives, they aimed to set a record for the largest river cleaning campaign—an objective that has now been successfully achieved.

The cleanliness drive at Ram Ghat, Bhardwaj Ghat, and Gangeshwar Ghat lasted for over half an hour, raising awareness about the importance of maintaining cleanliness in rivers and at ghats. While achieving a world record is significant, the primary goal of this effort is to reinforce the Maha Kumbh’s commitment to preserving sacred rivers, promoting ecological conservation, and strengthening the spiritual bond with nature. Previously, the Mela administration set a record with 10,000 participants in 2019.