Maharashtra CM Announces Diwali Bonuses Ahead Of State Election

In a strategic move preceding the Election Commission's announcement of Maharashtra's November 20 polling date, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revealed a series of Diwali bonuses and welfare initiatives. These announcements, made moments before the Model Code of Conduct took effect, target various groups including lower-level government staff, kindergarten educators, and healthcare workers.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employees will receive a Diwali bonus of Rs 28,000, marking a Rs 3,000 increase from the previous year. Additionally, the government pledged to advance payments for the Ladki Bahin Yojana Diwali Bonus 2024 program, directly depositing Rs 3,000 into eligible women beneficiaries' accounts.

This welfare program supports women from families with annual incomes below Rs 2.5 lakh, providing monthly assistance of Rs 1,500. The early bonus release aligns with the festive season and the approaching election.

Shinde's administration has launched eight major welfare schemes this year, focusing on women, seniors, and youth. Recent announcements include the elimination of tolls for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai and the cancellation of a planned 10% fare hike for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

These initiatives come as the ruling Mahayuti alliance faces a formidable challenge from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming election. The Mahayuti coalition aims to recover from its underwhelming performance in the recent Lok Sabha election, where the MVA secured 31 out of 48 state parliamentary seats.

As Maharashtra prepares for this crucial vote, the pre-election welfare push highlights the intensifying political competition and the strategic importance of voter outreach in the run-up to polling day.