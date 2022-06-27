Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests Covid-19 positive

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday announced that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

He said on social media that his Covid-19 test done on Sunday has come out positive but his condition is fine.

"I am following medical advice, and shall recover from Corona soon. All those who have come in contact with me or develop symptoms should get themselves tested," Pawar urged.

With this, three top functionaries in the state -- Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and now Deputy CM Ajit Pawar -- have been infected by Covid-19 in the past one week.