Maharashtra Launches Military Training Program For Primary School Students

Maharashtra's School Education Minister Dada Bhuse has announced an ambitious initiative to introduce fundamental military training for students beginning from the first grade across the state. The comprehensive program aims to foster patriotic values, instill disciplinary habits, and encourage regular physical activity among young learners.

The state government plans to engage approximately 2.5 lakh retired military personnel to serve as instructors for this groundbreaking educational initiative. These experienced veterans will work alongside existing sports educators, National Cadet Corps officers, and members of Scouts and Guides organizations to deliver the training curriculum.

Minister Bhuse emphasized that the program is designed to cultivate love for the nation while establishing beneficial routines such as consistent physical exercise and disciplined behavior patterns that will serve students throughout their academic journey and beyond. The initiative has received favorable response from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, indicating strong governmental support for the proposal.

This strategic educational reform represents Maharashtra's commitment to holistic student development, combining traditional academic learning with character-building activities that promote national pride and personal discipline. The involvement of experienced ex-servicemen ensures that students will receive authentic military-style training adapted for their age group, creating a unique educational experience that blends patriotic education with physical fitness development.

The program marks a significant shift in Maharashtra's educational approach, positioning the state as a pioneer in integrating military-inspired training into mainstream primary education curriculum across its school system.